25,000 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,446,000.

KSICU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. 39,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

