25,016 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.40 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.