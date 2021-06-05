$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $146.86 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of -386.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

