$3.66 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.62. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.05. 232,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.