$30.49 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $30.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.02 billion and the lowest is $30.18 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $120.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

