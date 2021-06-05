$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post sales of $31.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Zynex reported sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $140.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 170,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $548.14 million, a P/E ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 0.80. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

