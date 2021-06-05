3,103 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 258,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 84,815 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $148,417,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $1,690,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 74.5% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 39,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.