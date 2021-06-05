33,600 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

