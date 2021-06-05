$35.14 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post sales of $35.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.29 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,057. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.