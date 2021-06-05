$370.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $370.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.20 million. Novavax posted sales of $35.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 943.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,159 shares of company stock worth $15,685,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Novavax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $9.32 on Friday, hitting $183.01. 2,890,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.91. Novavax has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

