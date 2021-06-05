$390.07 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $390.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

JCOM opened at $127.32 on Friday. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in J2 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

