$4.55 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share of $4.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.28. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $23.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.65. 153,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,422. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

