4,057 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $59.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00.

