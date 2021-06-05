447 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

YETI stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

