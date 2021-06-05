476,225 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 476,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,171,000. Apple comprises 6.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

