$5.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the lowest is $5.66 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,361 shares of company stock worth $33,927,919. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Visa by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $230.14 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.57. The company has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

