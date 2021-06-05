50,133 Shares in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 224,554.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 350,141 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,325.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 136,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,546,000.

Shares of JPHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.83. 21,777 shares of the stock traded hands. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76.

