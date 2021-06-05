51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Shares of JOBS opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.69. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that 51job will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 51job by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 51job by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after buying an additional 528,231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 51job by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,310,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 51job by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in 51job by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 402,272 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

