$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $560.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $563.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.30 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

