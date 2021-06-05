5,609 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.