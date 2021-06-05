$6.51 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.32 to $27.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

