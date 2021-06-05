6,758 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IPI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $417.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.13.
IPI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
Intrepid Potash Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
