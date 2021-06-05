6,758 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $417.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

