$86.59 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post $86.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.07 million and the highest is $87.80 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $66.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 364,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,732. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

