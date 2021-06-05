8,860 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,925. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.71.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

