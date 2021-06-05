8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 15% Higher This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $779,984.29 and approximately $897,418.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001965 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.