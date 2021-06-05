9,206 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,078,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

