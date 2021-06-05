9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

