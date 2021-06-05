9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

