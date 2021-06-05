$93.22 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce $93.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.44 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $390.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $16.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,486.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,569.33. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $460,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

