$938.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $938.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $869.36 million to $1.02 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $85.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 995.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.16. 2,149,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,428. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.88.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

