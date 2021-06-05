AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAR were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AAR’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

