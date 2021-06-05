Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

