Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIVR opened at $26.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

