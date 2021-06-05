ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

