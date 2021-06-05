Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 31,309 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

