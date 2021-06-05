Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.33 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 186.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $333.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.72 and a 12 month high of $349.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.