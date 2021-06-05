Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,205.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.02 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,165.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

