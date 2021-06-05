Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $732,174,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

