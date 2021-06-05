Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 86,643 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

COP opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.