Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $21.24. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,261,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

