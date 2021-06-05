Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 163,027 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

