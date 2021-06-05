Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report sales of $3.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.50. 1,631,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $382.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.13.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

