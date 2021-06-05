Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

