Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.46.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
