Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.52

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.52 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 494,368 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.46.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

