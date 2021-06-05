Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

