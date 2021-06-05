Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 361.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $48.26 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 747.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

