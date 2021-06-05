Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NICE by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $181.76 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.92.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

