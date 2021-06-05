Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $841,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

