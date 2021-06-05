Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,364 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 187.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,413 shares of company stock worth $5,198,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.