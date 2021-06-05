Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,540 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.33 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.